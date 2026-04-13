Indore News: Hosp Chaos As Amarnath Yatra Fitness Checks Begin | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The medical fitness process for the Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on June 29, witnessed chaos and long waiting hours on its first day at the District Hospital. With only one doctor assigned for screening, hundreds of devotees faced severe inconvenience, raising concerns over management.

According to officials, only 50 pilgrims will be examined per day, as the responsibility has been assigned solely to Era Joshi. “We have orders to deploy only one doctor. She can conduct a maximum of 50 check-ups daily,” an official stated. Despite the limited capacity, devotees gathered outside the hospital as early as 11 pm on Sunday, hoping to secure a spot.

Scenes outside the centre reflected growing frustration. Queues stretched for hours, with many women and elderly devotees waiting overnight. Several women were seen having breakfast while standing in line to avoid losing their place. As the crowd surged, minor disputes broke out even before the registration window opened.

Officials defended the arrangements, stating the process officially begins at 9 am. “People may have been waiting since late at night, but our work starts at 9 am and is being carried out as per guidelines,” they clarified.

The situation has sparked criticism, with many labelling the deployment of a single doctor as inadequate. As the Yatra date approaches, the rush is expected to increase, potentially worsening the bottleneck. Devotees have urged authorities to increase medical staff and streamline the process to avoid unnecessary hardship.