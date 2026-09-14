Restaurant Owner Killed After Speeding Travel Bus Runs Over Scooter On Eastern Express Highway In Vikhroli | AI

Mumbai: A 38-year-old restaurant owner was killed after a speeding travel bus rammed his scooter and ran over his head on the Eastern Express Highway near the Vikhroli traffic stretch while descending the Ghatkopar Bridge on September 12 morning. The bus driver allegedly fled the spot following the accident.

Victim Identified As Bhandup Resident

The deceased has been identified as Lalit Kantilal Jain, 38, a resident of Bhandup West. Jain owned a restaurant named Lalit Cafe in Bhandup West. According to the police, he had left his residence around 6 am to purchase supplies required for his restaurant.

Jain was riding his Honda Activa scooter (MH 48 CF 4548) on the Eastern Express Highway when a travel bus (MH 43 CE 6262), allegedly being driven at high speed, hit his two-wheeler near the southbound descent of the Vikhroli-Ghatkopar Bridge.

Rear Wheel Runs Over Victim

The impact caused Jain to lose his balance and fall onto the road. The rear wheel of the bus subsequently ran over his head, leaving him critically injured.

After receiving information about the accident from locals, personnel from Pant Nagar police station rushed to the spot and shifted Jain to Rajawadi Hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Doctors Declare Him Dead At Hospital

Jain's family was informed about the accident by Mukesh Chhogalal Jain, 44, the son of Kantilal Jain's brother-in-law. Following a complaint lodged by Kantilal Jain, Pant Nagar police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Read Also Heavy Rain Dampens Opening Day Of Bandra Fair As Stall Owners Fear Losses Amid Poor Visitor Turnout

Police have alleged that the unidentified bus driver drove the vehicle rashly and negligently, endangering the lives of others, and caused the fatal collision with Jain's scooter. The driver has also been accused of fleeing without providing medical assistance to the injured victim or informing the police about the accident.

The Pant Nagar police are conducting further investigation and efforts are underway to trace the absconding bus driver.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/