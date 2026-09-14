Heavy Rain Dampens Opening Day Of Bandra Fair As Stall Owners Fear Losses Amid Poor Visitor Turnout | Pics | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The annual eight-day Bandra Fair got off to a tepid start on Sunday as heavy rain lashed the city through the day, keeping visitors away and affecting sales at the stalls lining the Mount Mary steps leading to the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount. A shamiana at the entrance collapsed in the rain early in the morning, though no casualties were reported.

Poor Footfall Worries Stall Owners

The fair marks the culmination of nine days of religious services at the basilica. However, the poor turnout on its first day left stall owners worried about recovering their expenses.

Irin Polly, who has put up a stall selling Goan sweets, said, “There are no crowds and Sundays are usually the busiest. I do not know how many days it will take for me to make a profit.”

Higher Stall Costs Add Pressure

For the past two years, the basilica management has replaced the traditional system of allotting stalls to families that had rented them for generations with a lottery system.

“Earlier, I could get stalls for ₹30,000 to ₹40,000. This time I paid ₹1.5 lakh. I do not know if I will recover the money,” he said.

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The rain also affected the turnout at a free hair-cutting service being offered by celebrity hairstylist Thomson Fernandes at his salon on Chapel Road. By evening, only 10-12 people had availed themselves of the service.

“I had to move my kiosk from outside because of the rains and had to take the customers inside,” he said.

Rupesh Gomes, a member of a family that traditionally secured stalls at the fair, also failed to get one this year. “Compared to last year, the crowds are less because of the rains. The stalls are expensive and there are very few stalls selling Goan sweets, which are the main attraction at the fair,” he said.

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