Responsible ‘Pawri’ Mode - ON: BMC warns Mumbaikars of action if COVID-19 norms not practised at social gatherings

The warning comes after Mumbai saw a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in recent days.

In Mumbai, as the number of positive cases rose to 3.17 lakh, with the recent daily increase, BMC officials said the surge is being led by non-slum areas.

"Almost 90 per cent of the new cases are coming from buildings. Most of them are either asymptomatic or mild and prefer to stay at home,” said additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI.

The spike is due to increased testing and an intense surveillance process, he said.

Between Monday and Friday, the state added 23,354 cases, much higher than the 15,149 cases that were added in the same duration the previous week.

The doubling rate has dropped from 600-plus days to 393 days, another civic official said, attributing the rise to reopening of various services.

"More international travellers are landing in Mumbai; domestic travellers from Kerala are being tested apart from those from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa. More services have opened up since February 1, leading to a rise in cases," he said.

Kakani said the BMC had no plans for a lockdown in Mumbai for now and would instead focus on increased testing and treatment, and strict implementation of face masks in public places.

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 897 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in infections across the city since December 2020. The BMC has sealed 1,305 buildings or floors across Mumbai to contain 71,838 households.

With 897 new cases on Saturday the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,18,207. The number of active cases in the city has jumped to 6900 from 5369 on February 10. The city on Saturday witnessed three deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total fatality toll to 11,348.

