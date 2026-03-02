Residents Oppose Mobile Tower Installation At Shankarrao Chowk, Submit Memorandum To KDMC Chief

Kalyan Residents Protest Mobile Tower Installation Over Radiation Concerns |

Kalyan: Residents have raised strong objections to the installation of a mobile tower at Shankarrao Chowk, located opposite the headquarters of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) citing concerns over potential radiation hazards.

Social activists Valli S. Rajan and Dinesh Pardeshi submitted a memorandum to Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, urging the civic body to reconsider the installation and, if necessary relocate the tower to a safer alternative site.

In their representation, the activists stated that prior to the installation of any mobile tower, mandatory approvals must be obtained from the municipal corporation and the state government, along with compliance with regulations laid down by the Department of Telecommunications and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

They stressed that strict adherence to prescribed radiation norms, public safety guidelines, urban planning regulations, and road safety standards is essential.

Rajan pointed out that the proposed site is situated close to a school and a densely populated residential area. A significant number of senior citizens also reside in the vicinity. Given these factors, residents have expressed apprehension about the potential impact of electromagnetic radiation on public health.

The memorandum calls upon the civic administration to conduct a thorough review of all statutory clearances and technical parameters related to the tower. It further demands that if any discrepancies are found, the structure should be shifted to a location that ensures minimal risk to residents.

Among those present during the submission of the memorandum were social workers Dinesh Pardeshi, Santosh Patil, Goraksh Shinde, and Toshesh Shukla.

