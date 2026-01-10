Residents Of Navi Mumbai Launch Initiative To Protect Mangroves, Wetlands And Lakes

Concerned over the rapid degradation of mangroves, lakes, wetlands and other ecologically sensitive areas, a collective of citizens under the banner Residents of Navi Mumbai has outlined a series of aims and objectives focused on environmental protection and public awareness across the city. | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: Concerned over the rapid degradation of mangroves, lakes, wetlands and other ecologically sensitive areas, a collective of citizens under the banner Residents of Navi Mumbai has outlined a series of aims and objectives focused on environmental protection and public awareness across the city.

Mangroves, Water Bodies and Wetlands Under Threat

The group has expressed serious concern about the destruction of mangroves, pollution of natural water bodies and the shrinking of wetlands, which serve as crucial habitats for migratory birds and play a key role in maintaining ecological balance. Stating that these issues affect not just biodiversity but also the quality of life of residents, the group aims to act as a bridge between common citizens and authorities.

According to the initiative, Residents of Navi Mumbai will actively raise environmental concerns with civic and government bodies and work towards generating wider awareness in society. Their objectives include highlighting issues related to the conservation and preservation of mangroves, lakes, wetlands, natural water bodies and other ecologically sensitive zones within Navi Mumbai.

Promoting Public Participation and Student Engagement

The group has also committed to remaining vigilant against activities such as pollution, illegal construction, waste dumping and other actions that pose a threat to the local environment. Such incidents will be reported or taken up with concerned authorities, including the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), CIDCO and the Forest Department.

In addition, the initiative seeks to promote greater public participation in environmental projects by encouraging collaboration between residents, government institutions and educational establishments. Special emphasis will be placed on involving students in activities such as plantation drives, mangrove clean-up programmes and other conservation efforts.

Another key focus area is environmental education. The group plans to promote awareness among all sections of society about the importance of environmental protection, with particular attention to the conservation of mangroves, wetlands and lakes, and the long-term sustainability of Navi Mumbai’s natural resources.

Protecting Flora, Fauna and Reducing Pollution

Residents of Navi Mumbai has also highlighted the need to protect and regenerate local flora and fauna, support a circular economy, and reduce persistent organic pollutant (POP) pollution in water bodies and landfills. Restoring ecological balance, preventing soil erosion, minimising landslide risks, and enhancing road safety and slope stability—especially in the Parsik Hill area—are also among the stated objectives.

As part of its long-term vision, the group has proposed the development of a Green Corridor at the DPS Lake Conservation Reserve, aimed at creating a marine biodiversity awareness corridor through sustainable plantation, beautification and community education.

The initiative reflects growing citizen-led concern for environmental governance in Navi Mumbai and underscores the demand for collective action to safeguard the city’s fragile ecosystems.

