Residents Of 19 Villages Oppose Proposed Merger With Panvel Municipal Corporation, Demand Gram Sabha Consent | X - PanvelCorp

Residents of 19 villages proposed to be merged with the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) have opposed the proposed expansion of the civic body's limits, alleging that the decision was taken without consulting the respective gram panchayats.

Villagers Demand Gram Sabha Resolutions And Residents' Consent

At a press conference held on Sunday, representatives of the villages demanded that the boundary expansion process should not be taken forward without obtaining resolutions from the gram sabhas and the consent of local residents.

The villagers raised concerns over the implications of the proposed merger, particularly for houses constructed outside the gaothan limits to meet housing requirements. They questioned whether such houses would be regularised after the villages are brought under the municipal corporation or classified as unauthorised structures, potentially inviting action from the civic administration.

Residents Fear Higher Property Tax And Double Taxation

The financial implications of the merger were another major concern. Residents sought clarity on whether property tax and water charges would increase after the inclusion of their villages in the municipal limits. They also questioned whether residents could face double taxation by both CIDCO and the municipal corporation.

The villagers further sought assurances on employment opportunities arising from the expansion. They asked whether local residents, particularly sons of the soil, would be given preference while filling new posts created in the municipal corporation following the merger.

They also sought clarity on whether these appointments would be permanent or on a contractual basis.

Demanding transparency in the expansion process, the villagers maintained that the administration must address their concerns and take local gram sabhas into confidence before proceeding with the proposed inclusion of the 19 villages.

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