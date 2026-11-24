Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur | File Photo

With water demand rising amid rapid urbanisation in Panvel and adjoining areas, MLA Prashant Thakur has urged the state government to ensure that the Nhava Sheva Phase III water supply project is completed and made fully operational before March 2027.

Pending Works And Administrative Hurdles Discussed At Mantralaya

The demand was raised at a high-level review meeting convened by Raigad Guardian Minister and Cabinet Minister Bharat Gogawale at Mantralaya. Thakur questioned officials from the concerned departments over pending works, delays and administrative hurdles affecting water supply projects, and sought time-bound action to address the growing shortage.

Gogawale assured the meeting that the government would take necessary measures in response to the demands and suggestions raised by the MLA.

Rapid Urbanisation Puts Pressure On Panvel's Water Resources

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area has witnessed rapid population growth and expansion of residential clusters, putting increasing pressure on existing water resources. New Panvel, Kalamboli, Kamothe, Kharghar, Taloja, Ulwe and several CIDCO-developed townships have reported growing water requirements, making long-term planning crucial.

Thakur stressed that temporary interventions would not be sufficient to address the problem and called for a sustainable water supply strategy that takes into account future population growth and urban development.

Nhava Sheva Phase III Project Sought To Be Given Top Priority

A key demand at the meeting was to accord top priority to the Nhava Sheva Phase III water supply scheme, being implemented by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). Thakur called for immediate removal of hurdles and better coordination among the departments concerned to ensure that the project meets the March 2027 deadline and operates at full capacity.

The project has also been included in the special War Room set up by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to monitor key infrastructure projects, following Thakur's sustained follow-up, according to the statement.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Previously Directed Officials To Expedite Work

Two meetings have previously been held with Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil regarding the project. The Chief Minister had also reviewed its progress and directed officials to accord priority to the work and expedite its implementation.

Thakur has been repeatedly raising the issue of water scarcity through meetings with government and civic officials, seeking updates on available water resources, supply planning, pending infrastructure works and future requirements.

Thakur Demands Time-Bound Action Instead Of Assurances

At the latest meeting, he emphasised that officials should not limit their response to assurances but ensure that pending works are completed within stipulated timelines. He also offered the cooperation of elected representatives in resolving local-level hurdles that could affect the implementation of water supply projects.

The meeting was attended by MP Shrirang Barne, Legislative Council member Vikrant Patil, PMC Mayor Nitin Patil, Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, Leader of Opposition Arvind Mhatre, corporators Ramdas Shewale, Prathamesh Soman and Tukaram Sark, among others.

Senior officials from the Urban Development Department, MJP, MIDC, CIDCO and the Panvel Municipal Corporation were also present.

With the government assuring intervention and the project being monitored through the Chief Minister's War Room, residents will now look for tangible progress towards addressing Panvel's growing water shortage.

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