Residents & Activists Announce May 19 Sit-in Protest At MIDC Mahape Over Alleged Pawane Natural Drain Encroachment And Dumping Activities | File Pic (Representative Image)

Residents and activists have announced a one-day sit-in protest outside the MIDC office at Mahape on May 19, demanding immediate action against alleged encroachment on the natural drain at Pawane.

The agitation, scheduled from 11 am to 5 pm, is being organised under the banner of Navi Mumbai Vikas Adhishthan to oppose what protesters describe as illegal construction and dumping activities affecting the natural water channel.

Organisers alleged that a company owner had encroached upon the natural drain and demanded that authorities immediately stop all ongoing activities at the site.

“We are raising our voice to protect the natural drain and prevent environmental damage. Citizens must come together to defend their rights and preserve natural water channels,” organisers said in a statement announcing the protest.

Among the key demands raised by the protesters are the removal of debris allegedly dumped into the drain, recovery of cleanup costs along with penalties from the company concerned, and registration of a case against the firm under the provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act.

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The protesters have also demanded demolition of alleged illegal structures constructed on the company’s own plot if they are found to violate planning regulations.

“If the encroachments are not removed voluntarily, authorities should take strict action and clear them immediately,” the organisers stated.

Activists warned that blocking natural drains could increase the risk of flooding during the monsoon and urged civic and industrial authorities to intervene before the situation worsens.

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