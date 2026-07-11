Resident Doctors Seek Aaditya Thackeray's Intervention Over Stipends, DBT Delays, Safety Issues | File Pic

Mumbai: Highlighting long-pending issues such as revision of stipends, delays in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) payments, pending registrations with the Maharashtra Medical Council, workplace safety concerns and inadequate hostel facilities, a delegation of BMC MARD and Central MARD on Friday met Aaditya Thackeray seeking intervention for their early resolution.

The delegation consisted of Dr. Shankar Jagtap (General Secretary), Dr. Vishal Mule(Academic Secretary), Dr. Ravi Sapkal, Dr. Ayushi Bafna, Dr. Atharva Shinde(President Central MARD), Dr. Vinayak Shah(GS Central MARD), and Dr. Mahesh Tikde, submitted a detailed memorandum outlining the challenges faced by resident doctors across Maharashtra.

Apart from seeking a hike in stipends and timely release of DBT payments, the resident doctors also demanded reforms in the examination process of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, implementation of a uniform TA/DA policy, comprehensive health insurance coverage and improvement in hostel infrastructure.

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According to the delegation, delays in MMC registration and financial issues have been affecting young doctors, while concerns over workplace safety and inadequate accommodation continue to impact their working conditions.

During the meeting, Thackeray assured the delegation that he would take up these legitimate concerns with the concerned authorities and extend support towards resolving the issues.

Atharva Shinde, president, Central MAD said that they would continue to engage with policymakers and stakeholders to improve the welfare of resident doctors and strengthen Maharashtra's healthcare system.