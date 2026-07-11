BMC Sets Deadlines For Vidyavihar Connector, GMLR Phase 1 And Mankhurd Flyover Projects | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has set completion targets for three major infrastructure projects, with the long-awaited Vidyavihar east-west connector scheduled to open by August 31, the first phase of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) by September, and the Mankhurd–Maharashtra Nagar flyover by May 31, 2027.

Vidyavihar connector

After remaining on the drawing board for over three decades, the Rs. 76.18-crore Vidyavihar east-west flyover is finally in its last leg and is slated to open by August 31. The 650-metre, two-lane link connecting LBS Marg and Ramchandra Chemburkar Marg features the city's longest 100-metre railway-span girder and will slash travel time between Vidyavihar East and West from over 30 minutes to 10–15 minutes. The project also upgrades pedestrian connectivity at Vidyavihar railway station with new access links, reconstructed station facilities and a staircase connecting the foot overbridge to the subway. Currently, around 80% of the work has been completed.

Dindoshi–Film City flyover

Another key milestone is the opening of the 1.2-km Dindoshi–Film City flyover, now slated for September after missing its earlier May deadline. Built at a cost of nearly Rs. 300 crore, the elevated corridor will connect Dindoshi on the Western Express Highway with Film City near Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), easing congestion on the highway. It forms the first operational phase of the Rs. 14,000-crore, 12.2-km GMLR. Once the project's twin tunnels open by 2027, the flyover will provide seamless connectivity between Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs. "With civil works complete, finishing works, including road surfacing, painting, traffic signals and signage, are currently underway," said civic official.

Maharshatra Nagar Flyover

A major relief for motorists using the Sion-Panvel Highway is expected by May 31, 2027, with the completion of both arms of the Mankhurd–Maharashtra Nagar flyover. The project is aimed at decongesting the busy Mankhurd T-junction, a notorious bottleneck for traffic between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, besides easing movement on the Ghatkopar–Mankhurd corridor. The project comprises two dedicated two-lane flyover arms. Arm 1, measuring 1.42 km, will provide direct connectivity from the Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR) flyover towards Vashi, while Arm 2, spanning 1.95 km, will carry traffic from Vashi directly onto the GMLR flyover towards Ghatkopar. Construction began on October 15, 2024, and around 33% of the work has been completed.

During a review visit on Saturday, Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar directed officials to draw up a comprehensive traffic management plan for the Vidyavihar east-west flyover in coordination with the N ward, the garden department and the traffic police. He instructed them to eliminate bottlenecks caused by encroachments, footpaths and trees, and ensure smooth traffic flow on the approach roads, particularly during peak hours.

Bangar also directed officials to deploy additional manpower and machinery to complete both arms of the Mankhurd–Maharashtra Nagar flyover by May 31, 2027. Stressing safety, he instructed strict adherence to construction safety norms and reviewed the progress of utility shifting works involving Mahavitaran and Tata Power transmission lines.

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