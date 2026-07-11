Panvel Electrician Found Dead In Pit; Husband Booked For Murder Over Alleged Assault After Harassment Claim | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 28-year-old electrician whose body was recovered from a waterlogged pit at Varcha Ovla in Panvel on July 8 was allegedly strangled to death after he reportedly demanded sexual favours from a married woman while she was alone at home. The Panvel City Police have registered a murder case against the woman's husband, Sameer Sheikh, under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused is currently at large and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

The deceased, identified as Shubham Maruti Pawar (28), had earlier lived at Varcha Ovla but had recently shifted with his family to Karanjade in Panvel. He was employed as an electrician with a private company in Bhandup.

Missing Complaint Filed After Electrician Fails To Return Home

According to police, Pawar left for Varcha Ovla on July 7 after returning from work, saying he had an electrical job to attend. When he failed to return home, his family lodged a missing person's complaint at the Panvel City Police Station.

The following afternoon, at around 2 pm on July 8, Pawar's body was found in a waterlogged pit near Mahatma Phule College at Varcha Ovla. Police initially registered an accidental death case and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Post-Mortem Reveals Death Due To Strangulation

The post-mortem report revealed that Pawar had died due to strangulation, prompting investigators led by Police Inspector Abhijit Abhang to launch a detailed probe.

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During the investigation, police allegedly found that Pawar had entered the residence of Sameer Sheikh on July 7 while Sheikh's wife was alone. He allegedly demanded sexual favours from her. After learning about the incident, Sheikh allegedly confronted Pawar, assaulted him and strangled him to death.

Police said the accused later dumped the body in a nearby water-filled pit behind a water tank in an attempt to destroy evidence and make the death appear accidental.

"A murder case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the findings of the investigation and the post-mortem report. The accused is absconding, and teams are working to trace and arrest him," a Panvel City Police officer said.

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