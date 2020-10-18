Republic TV scribe questioned by Khar Police for about 5 hours

Mumbai: Republic TV's Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari was questioned by Khar Police on Saturday for almost five hours in connection with a case lodged against him for obstructing police officers from performing their duty. Last week, the Khar Police had issued summons to Bhandari for allegedly assembling a crowd outside Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's house at the time of its demolition last month.

Police said that Bhandari reached the Khar Police Station on Saturday around noon and was questioned in connection with the case filed against him for creating disturbance outside actor Ranaut’s office in Pali Hill last month during the demolition drive by the BMC.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault or criminal force on public servant to deter him from discharge of duty. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9), said that he was called for questioning and he left the place once it was over. He was not detained but summoned for questioning, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, Republic TV accused Mumbai Police of illegally detaining Bhandari after he appeared before the Khar Police despite being granted anticipatory bail by a Mumbai court. A report by the television channel also stated that Bhandari was denied access to his lawyers.

Moreover, Bhandari alleged in a tweet that his phone was confiscated as the police officials surrounded him. Sources claimed that police have warned of him of arrest if he stepped out of the police station