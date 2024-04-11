Repercussions On Train Operations Due To Work For Chalisgaon Yard Remodelling

Representational image

Central Railway will operate Traffic and Power blocks for Non-Interlocking related works for Chalisgaon Yard Remodelling in connection with 3rd Line between Jalgaon-Manmad Section of Bhusaval Division from 14th APR (Sunday) to 16th April (Tuesday)

Repercussions

Re scheduling of trains

Train No 20103 LTT-Gorakhpur Express journey commence on ( JCO) 16th April will be rescheduled by 3 hours from 05.23 am to 08.23 am

Train No 12859 CSMT-Howrah Express will be rescheduled by 2 hrs 55 mins from 06.00 am to 08.55 am

Train No 22129 LTT-Ayodhya Exp will be rescheduled by 3 hrs 5 mins from 06.00 am to 09.05 am

Train No 15017 LTT-Gorakhpur Exp JCO will be rescheduled by 2 hrs 45 mins from 06.35 am to 09.20 am

REGULATIONS:

Train no 12779 Vasco Da Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin Exp JCO 15th April will be regulated by 1 hrs 30 mins.

Train no 22455 Sainagar Shirdi-Kalka Exp JCO 16th April (Tues) will be regulated by 15 mins.

Train no 12336 LTT-Godda Exp JCO 16th April (Tues) will be regulated by 20 mins.

Train no 12534 CSMT-Lucknow Exp JCO 16th April (Tues) will be regulated by 15 mins.

UP TRAINS

Train no 11078 Jammu Tawi-Pune Exp JCO 14th April (Sun) will be regulated by 4 hrs 15 mins.

Train no 12780 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco Da Gama Exp JCO 15th April (Mon) will be regulated by 2 hrs 25 mins.

Train no 15018 Gorakhpur-LTT Exp JCO 15th April 2024 (Mon) will be regulated by 1 hrs 45 mins.

Train no 15946 Dibrugarh-LTT Exp JCO 14.04.2024 (Sun) will be regulated by 1 hrs 40 mins.

DIVERSIONS:

The following trains JCO 15th April (Mon) will be diverted via Jalgaon-Udhna-Vasai Road-Diva

Train no 12168 Banaras-LTT Exp

Train no 12880 Bhubaneswar-LTT Exp

Train no 12142 Patliputra-LTT Exp

Train no 15065 Gorakhpur-Panvel Exp

Train no 11060 Chhapra-LTT Exp

CANCELLATIONS:

Train no 11113 Devlali-Bhusaval MEMU Exp will remain cancelled on 15th April (Mon) & 16.04.2024 (Tues).

Train no 11114 Bhusaval-Devlali MEMU Exp will remain cancelled on 14th April (Sun) & 15th April 2024 (Mon).

Train no 11120 Bhusaval-Igatpuri MEMU Exp will remain cancelled on 15th April (Mon) & 16th April (Tues).

Train no 11119 Igatpuri-Bhusaval MEMU Exp will remain cancelled on 16th April (Tues) & 17th April (Wed).

Train no 11011 CSMT-Dhule Exp will remain cancelled on 14th April (Sun) & 15th April 2024 (Mon).

Train no 11012 Dhule-CSMT Exp will remain cancelled on 15th April (Mon) & 16th April (Tues).

Train nos 01211 & 01212 Badnera-Nashik Specials will remain cancelled on 14th April (Sun), 15th April (Mon) & 16th April (Tues).

Train nos 01304 & 01307 Dhule-Chalisgaon MEMU Passenger will remain cancelled on 16th April (Tues).

Passengers are requested to bear with Railways for any inconvenience caused due to the upgradation work and kindly plan their travel programmes accordingly.