Repeated Painkiller Use Can Harm Kidneys, CDSCO Warns Public Against Self-Medication

CDSCO has urged people to seek medical advice before repeatedly using painkillers or antibiotics | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 29, 2026: Taking a painkiller for recurring backache or headache, or starting an antibiotic left over from an earlier illness, may seem harmless—but repeated or prolonged use without medical advice can put people at risk of kidney complications and other health problems. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has now warned the public against such indiscriminate use.

In a circular issued last week, Drugs Controller General of India Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi said most non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), commonly used as painkillers, are covered under Schedule H and cannot be sold at retail without a prescription from a Registered Medical Practitioner.

Similarly, most antibiotics are covered under Schedule H1 and are required to carry warnings that they should not be sold without a doctor's prescription.

CDSCO Warns Against Self-Medication

The regulator has specifically advised people not to repeatedly take painkillers or antibiotics on their own, particularly for prolonged periods. People have also been told not to use leftover antibiotics or share them with family members or others.

The CDSCO has cautioned that antibiotics should not be taken for illnesses where they are not clinically indicated, including most uncomplicated viral infections. If fever, pain or other symptoms persist or keep returning, people should consult a doctor rather than repeatedly taking medicines on their own.

Kidney Patients Face Added Risk

The warning is particularly important for people with existing kidney disease or other risk factors for kidney impairment. They have been advised to inform their doctor before taking NSAIDs. People who are dehydrated or have cardiovascular disease may also require additional precautions.

For doctors, the regulator has advised prescribing NSAIDs only when medically necessary, using the lowest effective dose for the shortest appropriate duration. Antibiotics should also be selected and prescribed judiciously, with unnecessary combinations, incorrect doses and unnecessarily long courses avoided.

Prescription Rules For Pharmacists

The CDSCO has also directed pharmacists and retailers to strictly follow prescription requirements for Schedule H and H1 medicines and not facilitate self-medication. Hospitals have been asked to strengthen prescription reviews, monitoring and antimicrobial stewardship.

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The circular comes as a reminder that medicines commonly kept at home should not automatically be considered safe for repeated use. Seeking medical advice before starting or continuing prescription painkillers and antibiotics can help prevent avoidable drug-related complications and antibiotic resistance.

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