CDSCO Flags Goree Beauty Cream Again Over Toxic Heavy Metals; Maharashtra FDA Had Acted In July

Goree Beauty Cream has been flagged by CDSCO after concerns over unauthorised import and excessive levels of heavy metals | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 17, 2026: The Centre's latest alert against unauthorised Pakistan-made cosmetics has brought back into focus the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) action against Goree Beauty Cream, after the product was found to contain excessive levels of toxic heavy metals.

The FDA, under Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, had earlier declared the cream and two other cosmetic products substandard and ordered action against their sale and distribution.

The development assumes significance as the CDSCO, in a public notice issued on September 14, has now specifically flagged Goree Beauty Cream along with Chandni Whitening Cream, saying both were unauthorised for import into India and contained excessive heavy metals beyond specified limits. The regulator warned that such exposure could pose health risks, including toxic effects.

Maharashtra FDA Action

The Maharashtra FDA had acted against Goree Beauty Cream in July, following complaints from Nagpur and laboratory testing. The FDA found mercury and lead in the products beyond permissible limits and declared Goree Beauty Cream, Face Fresh Gold (Beauty Cream + Beauty Serum) and Golden Star Beauty Cream as not of standard quality. The department ordered an immediate stop to their sale, distribution and use.

The Goree action came after Mundhe, who took charge of the FDA in May, had stressed stronger enforcement against unsafe and unauthorised products. Subsequent FDA action included a wider crackdown on illegal cosmetics and other health products, with enforcement teams seizing stocks from different parts of the state. In one 72-hour enforcement drive in July, the department seized illegally sold stocks worth Rs 90.42 lakh, including Pakistan-origin cosmetics.

Concerns Over Heavy Metals

Laboratory findings in Maharashtra had raised particular concern over Goree Beauty Cream. Reports on the FDA action said the product contained mercury at levels far above the permissible limit, while the cream also lacked mandatory labelling information, including details such as the expiry date. The FDA subsequently warned consumers against using the product.

The latest CDSCO alert means that the issue has now moved beyond state-level enforcement. CDSCO has advised consumers not to purchase or use Goree Beauty Cream, Chandni Whitening Cream or similarly named products, and has warned traders and other establishments against their sale, distribution or advertisement.

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Cosmetics Rules And Consumer Checks

Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Cosmetics Rules, 2020, cosmetics manufactured for sale in India require the prescribed licence, while imported cosmetics must have registration from the Central Licensing Authority.

Consumers have been advised to check labels for the manufacturer's details, licence number, batch number, manufacturing and expiry dates and, in the case of imported cosmetics, the registration number.

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