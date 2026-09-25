‘Rent A Garba Partner’ Trend Draws Bajrang Dal Warning, Police Caution Over Fraud Risks

Viral social-media advertisements offering paid Garba companions have prompted safety concerns ahead of Navratri | Instagram

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: After announcing a ban on Muslim participation in Garba and dandiya events in Maharashtra, right-wing groups have now warned organisers against allowing another perceived threat into the dance circle – the viral social media trend of “Rent a Garba Partner”.

The trend, which appears to be largely based on fake or satirical social media advertisements, offers prospective revellers a “partner” for the evening at prices starting at around Rs 1,000. Online posts offering Silver, Gold and Platinum packages supposedly promise dancing tips, companionship, matching outfits, selfies and even a made-up story about how the “partners” met.

With Navratri still a few weeks away, the trend has added an unusual twist to preparations for the Garba season.

VHP Opposes Muslim Participation

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), as in previous years, has announced that it will oppose Muslim participation in Garba and dandiya events in Maharashtra. The organisation has questioned why Muslims should participate in a festival centred on the worship of Goddess Durga.

The Bajrang Dal has also warned that it would identify and “weed out” venues encouraging the “Rent a Garba Partner” trend.

“Garba is a festival dedicated to Mother Durga. Trends like this affect the sanctity of the festival. If Garba venues encourage this trend, the Bajrang Dal will take action in its own way,” said Gautam Ravaria, Konkan convenor of the Bajrang Dal and VHP.

Police Caution Against Fraud

The warning comes even as several advertisements circulating on social media appear to be fake or satirical paid-companion promotions. The trend has nevertheless travelled beyond the dance floor, with posts and reports prompting discussions over whether the advertisements are genuine, satirical or simply an attempt to attract clicks ahead of Navratri. One social media account discussing the trend has nearly 3.2 million followers.

Police departments and political leaders in Gujarat and Maharashtra have also cautioned people against responding to such offers, citing possible fraud and safety risks associated with meeting strangers.

Organisers Question Enforcement

Dandiya organisers said that even if the trend is based on fake advertisements, it would be difficult for venues to determine whether a person attending with a companion had actually “rented” them.

Uday Naidu, who organises a major dandiya event in Borivali, said organisers could not be expected to question couples about their relationship.

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“How can you accost a couple and ask them if one of them is a paid escort? We may have to keep an eye on more than just the rhythm of the dhol. People bring friends and relatives. If they have bought tickets for the event, how can you ask them to leave? If there are trouble-makers, venues have security staff to deal with it,” said Naidu.

Sharad Navratri begins on October 11 and concludes with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 20.

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