Renowned Marathi writer Prajakt Deshmukh meets with accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway

Deshmukh's car was damaged after the incident | Twitter

Renowned Marathi writer, playwright and director who wrote the dialogues of several plays including 'Devababhli', met with an accident on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Friday. The incident took place near Bhiwandi Phata.

In a post on Twitter, Deshmukh said that he managed a narrow escape after a truck which was driving on the wrong side of the highway collided into a cement divider block, which in turn hit his car.

Deshmukh further said that the accident happened due to the recklessness of the truck driver. He further warned motorists to be extra careful while driving on the highway.

