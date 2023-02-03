e-Paper Get App
Renowned Marathi writer Prajakt Deshmukh meets with accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway

Renowned Marathi writer Prajakt Deshmukh meets with accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway

The writer managed a narrow escape

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Deshmukh's car was damaged after the incident | Twitter
Renowned Marathi writer, playwright and director who wrote the dialogues of several plays including 'Devababhli', met with an accident on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Friday. The incident took place near Bhiwandi Phata.

In a post on Twitter, Deshmukh said that he managed a narrow escape after a truck which was driving on the wrong side of the highway collided into a cement divider block, which in turn hit his car.

Deshmukh further said that the accident happened due to the recklessness of the truck driver. He further warned motorists to be extra careful while driving on the highway.

