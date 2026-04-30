Remote Operating Buoy Saves Two Dombivli Tourists From Drowning At Maharashtra's Kashid Beach |

Navi Mumbai: Two tourists from Dombivli were rescued from drowning at Kashid Beach after being pulled into deep waters, with a remote operating buoy playing a crucial role in saving their lives, officials said on Tuesday. The rescued individuals, identified as Furkan Sheikh (28) and Kaif Sheikh (22), are currently in stable condition and undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Duo misjudged water depth at beach

The incident occurred when the duo, who had visited the beach for leisure, ventured into the sea and misjudged the water depth, resulting in them being dragged further into deeper waters. On-duty police constable Rotkar and lifeguard Prathamesh Lad responded swiftly after noticing the situation and initiated a rescue operation.

The operation was significantly aided by a state-of-the-art remote operating buoy, recently introduced by the district disaster management authority. The device enabled rescuers to quickly reach the struggling tourists and bring them safely back to shore.

Device procured by district disaster management

According to the Raigad district administration, the advanced equipment was procured as part of efforts to strengthen coastal safety. “The timely use of modern rescue technology like the remote operating buoy has proven effective in preventing loss of life. Such proactive measures are being implemented across key beaches to enhance tourist safety,” the administration said in an official statement.

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The buoys were distributed earlier this month to high-footfall beaches including Nagaon, Kashid, and Harihareshwar. Officials said the successful rescue highlights the importance of equipping lifeguards with modern tools and training.

Authorities have urged tourists to exercise caution while entering the sea and to adhere to safety instructions issued at beaches. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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