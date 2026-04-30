Maharashtra Govt Orders Strict Action Against Firms Without Sexual Harassment Internal Committees

Maharashtra Orders Strict Action Against Firms Without Sexual Harassment Internal Committees |

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has directed strict action against establishments that fail to constitute Internal Committees under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2013.

Statewide inspection drive to be conducted

Speaking at a review meeting the minister said the state is ensuring effective implementation of the law but violations have been observed in some private organisations. She instructed officials to conduct a statewide inspection drive to verify whether all establishments have set up Internal Committees to address complaints of workplace sexual harassment.

Tatkare noted that committees have already been formed in around 1.23 lakh government and private establishments. However, action will be taken against those where committees are either not formed or not functioning effectively.

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Local committees for workplaces under 10 employees

Officials informed that in workplaces with fewer than 10 employees, women can approach Local Committees constituted at the district level under the chairmanship of district collectors across all 36 districts.

The minister also highlighted the availability of the central government’s SHe-Box portal for online complaint registration. Women can file complaints by registering on the portal using a valid mobile number and email ID.

The state government reiterated its commitment to ensuring a safe and secure working environment for women across Maharashtra.

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