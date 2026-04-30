Maharashtra Govt Allocates Free Land For Kendriya Vidyalayas Across State, Six Acres In Ratnagiri

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: In a major policy decision, the Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis has approved the allocation of government land free of cost for setting up Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the state.

Revenue Minister Bawankule moved the proposal

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, following a proposal by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Under the policy, land will be transferred to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan on a “Class-II occupancy” basis without charging any premium or revenue fees.

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As part of this move, around six acres of land has been allotted free of cost at Nachane in Ratnagiri district for a new Kendriya Vidyalaya. The land parcel, carved out from a larger government-owned area, will be handed over without any occupancy price, making it completely revenue-free.

Land completely revenue-free for KV

The Cabinet has also granted in-principle approval to extend this policy across Maharashtra wherever the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan seeks land for approved or upcoming schools. This is expected to accelerate the establishment of new KVs in multiple districts.

The decision is seen as a significant step toward strengthening educational infrastructure in the state, benefiting children of central government employees as well as local students.

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