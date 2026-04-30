Maharashtra Govt Reviews Two Railway Over Bridge Projects In Yeola Taluka To Ease Traffic Congestion |

Mumbai: A high-level meeting was held in the presence of Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale to review the proposed construction of Railway Over Bridges (ROBs) at two railway crossings in Yeola taluka. The meeting took place at the Mantralay office of Chhagan Bhujbal.

Venue: Mantralay office of Chhagan Bhujbal

The proposed ROBs are planned at Gate No. 77 on the Yeola–Nandgaon road and Gate No. 76 on the Yeola–Bharam road—both crucial routes for local residents, farmers, traders, students, and devotees travelling to Shirdi.

Officials discussed technical and administrative aspects of the projects in detail. The Yeola–Nandgaon route serves as a vital link connecting Nashik, Nandgaon, and Jalgaon districts, supporting agricultural transport and the region’s well-known Paithani industry.

Over 100 trains pass daily causing jams

With over 100 passenger and freight trains passing daily, the railway gates remain closed frequently, causing severe traffic congestion. Considering waterlogging risks during monsoon, the ROB option has been prioritised over an underpass. Efforts are underway to secure early administrative approvals and fast-track the projects.

MLC Pankaj Bhujbal and senior officials from PWD and railway engineering services were also present at the meeting.

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