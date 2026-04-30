Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ACP Scheme For 7,562 Non-Teaching Staff In Tribal Ashram Schools | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Devendra Fadnavis, has approved the implementation of a revised Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme for non-teaching staff working in aided tribal ashram schools run by voluntary organisations.

Two financial upgrades after 12 and 24 years.

Under the decision, employees will receive two financial upgradation benefits after completing 12 and 24 years of regular service. The move will benefit around 7,562 non-teaching staff across 556 aided ashram schools in the state.

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These schools, operated under the Tribal Development Department, play a key role in providing education to students from remote and tribal areas. Currently, over 2.61 lakh students are enrolled, supported by more than 7,200 teachers and 7,500 non-teaching staff.

The decision aligns with a March 14, 2024 government resolution apply to non-teaching staff in aided schools under the School Education Department, extending similar benefits to tribal ashram schools with effect from January 1, 2024.

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