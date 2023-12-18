Remembering Dr Dwarkanath Kotnis: Chinese Consulate General Upgrade School In Memory Of Solapur's Great Son For His Services During 2nd Sino-Japanese War

Consul General Kong Xianhua, Solapur Municipal Commissioner Ms. Sheetal Teli Ugale, Yapp India CEO Chen huazhu unveil the plaque | FPJ

Solapur: A grand inauguration was held in S.M.C. Camp No.1 Camp High School in Solapur on 14th December. Chinese Consul General Kong Xianhua and Yapp India CEO Chen Huazhu attended the event. Solapur Municipal Commissioner Ms. Sheetal Teli Ugale warmly welcomed them as the host and over 800 students of different grades greeted them with thunderous applause and overwhelming enthusiasm, showing the strong connections between China and the small city in Maharashtra. The connections date back to over 80 years ago.

Consul General Kong Xianhua gave a remark to the students | FPJ

Dr. Dwarakanath Shantaram Kotnis, born in 1910 in Solapur, was one of the five-member Indian Medical Mission Team who resolutely went to China to support the just cause of the Chinese people in 1938. During his time in China, Dr. Kotnis had been always working on the front line. He saved countless lives with superb medical skills and trained a group of skilled Chinese medical staffs, making significant contributions to victory of the war against Japanese aggression and Chinese national liberalization.

Consul General Kong Xianhua, Solapur Municipal Commissioner Ms. Sheetal Teli Ugale, Yapp India CEO Chen huazhu inaugurate the infrastructure project | FPJ

Dr. Kotnis became severely ill after a long period of work in harsh environment. On 9th December, 1942, he passed away at the age of 32. The Chinese people were deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Kotnis and remember him as the son of Chinese people.

On the Commemorative Event of the 80th Death Anniversary of Dr. Kotnis held last year, the Chinese Consul General Kong Xianhua announced that the Chinese Consulate General, Chinese companies and Solapur Municipal Corporation will work together to establish a Dr. Kotnis Friendship School in Solapur, hometown of Dr. Kotnis. Since then, Chinese Consulate General together with Yapp India, a Chinese company based in Pune, has worked closely with the school with a view to contributing to the children in Dr. Kotnis' hometown.

Consul General Kong Xianhua, Solapur Municipal Commissioner Ms. Sheetal Teli Ugale, Yapp India CEO Chen huazhu unveil the plaque | FPJ

Over this year, 50 lakh has been spent on installation of the new drinking water system, development of sports ground, renovation of entrance gate with proper security system, installation of CCTV cameras and painting of the walls. The joint efforts have given the school a completely new look.

In the inauguration of this project, Consul General Kong said that gratitude is the traditional virtue of Chinese people. We want to make our contribution to Solapur to repay Dr. Kotnis’ sacrifice to the Chinese people and honor his heroic deeds. The young students are the future of the country. We sow the seeds of friendship in the hearts of the young generation. One day they will carry forward the spirits of Dr. Kotnis and hold high the torch of China-India friendship.

Kong also added that this project is only a start. There will be more to help Solapur achieve all-round development. Dr. Kotnis would be happy to see his hometown are getting better by efforts of Chinese and Indian people together.

Solapur Municipal Commissioner Sheetal Teli Ugale expressed gratitude to the Chinese Consulate General and the Chinese company for the contribution to education in Solapur and stressed that Dr. Kotnis wished he could have a school or a hospital in Solapur. The dreams are coming true. Solapur Municipal Corporation is ready to work with Chinese Consulate General and Chinese Companies to strengthen cooperation on education and health.

The Chinese people have not and will never forget Dr. Kotnis. The Chinese Consulate General will continue to cooperate with Solapur authorities to achieve all-round development. That is the best way to carry forward his spirits.