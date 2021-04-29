FPJ Legal: Remdesivir vials procured by BJP's Dr Sujay Vikhe-Patil; district collector trying to protect MP, notes Bombay HC

Mumbai: In what could spell serious trouble for Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Parliament Dr Sujay Vikhe-Patil from Ahmednagar, the Aurangabad bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Bhalchandra Debadwar of the Bombay High Court, on Thursday, ordered the Maharashtra government to produce the records pertaining to the landings of private aircrafts or chartered flights at Shirdi Airport, between April 10 to 25. The high court has also sought the details of the CCTV footage of the cargo consignments.

This order comes in view of the contention that Dr Vikhe-Patil had airlifted around 10,000 vials of Remdesivir from Delhi and distributed in his constituency. The bench in a clear communication to the principal secretary of state home department said that "it wouldn't tolerate any excuse that it lost footages or details of the aircrafts aren't available."

The bench was hearing a criminal writ petition filed by four agriculturists from Ahmednagar through advocate Pradnya Talekar highlighting the fact that Dr Vikhe-Patil had illegally procured and distributed 10,000 vials of Remdesivir injections in his constituency.