‘Remark Was Made Intentionally’: Maha Minister Shambhuraj Desai Slams Jitendra Awhad Over Objectionable Comment On Shivaji Maharaj |

Mumbai, March 17: A fresh controversy erupted in the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday after NCP SP MLA Jitendra Awhad made an objectionable remark about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during the ongoing Budget session. The comment immediately drew sharp reactions from members across the ruling benches, leading to chaos inside the House.

The situation escalated quickly, with several legislators rising in protest, calling the remark unacceptable and demanding strict action.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Reacting to NCP (SP) MLA Awhad's remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji, Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai says, "The statement made by Jitendra Awhad regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was made intentionally. It's not as if it slipped out of his mouth while… pic.twitter.com/7Kycoah1oG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 17, 2026

Minister Desai calls statement deliberate

Reacting strongly, Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai said that Awhad’s statement was not accidental but intentional. He claimed that the MLA continued to repeat his remarks despite visible anger among members.

Desai said he was present in the Assembly throughout and observed that even as sentiments were hurt, Awhad did not initially express regret. According to him, the apology came only after the Speaker intervened, and even then, his body language suggested a lack of sincerity.

He further added that such actions would come at a political cost when faced before the public.

Speaker issues warning, House adjourned briefly

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar stepped in as tensions peaked. He warned Awhad against making any objectionable remarks about revered figures in the future and directed him to withdraw his comments.

Narwekar also ordered that the remarks be removed from official records and cautioned that stricter action, including suspension, could follow if such behaviour is repeated.

Amid continuous protests from ruling party MLAs, the House was adjourned for ten minutes.

Demand for suspension, apology follows

BJP minister Nitesh Rane demanded immediate suspension, stating that a mere apology was insufficient for hurting public sentiments.

Facing mounting pressure, Awhad eventually apologised in the House. He expressed regret for his words and withdrew his statement, though the controversy continued to dominate political discussions beyond the Assembly.

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