'Hope BJP's Bulldozer Will Go There': Aaditya Thackeray Calls For Action As Viral Video Shows Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Padmini Portraits Used As Washroom Signage In Haryana Banquet Hall

Mumbai: A political storm has erupted after a viral video allegedly showed portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Padmini being used as gender signboards outside washrooms at Milan Banquet Hall. The clip, widely shared on X, has triggered sharp reactions across party lines, with leaders and citizens calling it an insult to revered historical figures.

BREAKING: Outrage over portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Maharani Padmini allegedly used in bathroom gender signage at Milan Banquet Hall in Sikri in an insult to Hindu reverence and historical pride.



No official response from authorities yet.

Reacting strongly, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray termed the incident 'very unfortunate' and said, “I hope the BJP’s bulldozer will go there and completely demolish that entire resort.” His remarks reflected widespread anger, particularly in Maharashtra, where Shivaji Maharaj is deeply venerated.

AIMIM's Waris Pathan Reacts To Viral Video

The video appears to show framed portraits placed on doors marked for men and women, prompting accusations of insensitivity and disrespect. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said the portrayal hurt public sentiments. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a very great personality. Putting his picture like this in such a place hurts the sentiments of many people. No one should do this,” he said, questioning who allowed such usage.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad also condemned the incident, calling it absolutely unacceptable and urging the Haryana government to ensure the immediate removal of the images. She alleged that BJP-ruled states repeatedly fail to prevent insults to Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy.

This is absolutely unacceptable. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a revered figure for us, his image cannot be misused this way. I urge the Haryana Government to immediately get this image removed.



Social media users echoed similar sentiments, with several demanding strict action against the banquet hall management. While some alleged deliberate intent, others called for heavy penalties and swift intervention by authorities.

As of now, there has been no official response from the banquet hall management or local administration. It remains unclear whether the portraits were intentionally used as washroom signage or were part of decor that was later misused. Authorities are yet to clarify whether any action will be initiated in the matter.

