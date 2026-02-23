'Deeply Insensitive & Hurtful': Outrage After Portraits Of Shivaji Maharaj & Rani Padmini Used As Washroom Signage In Haryana Banquet Hall - VIDEO

'Do They Have Manners?': Outrage After Portraits Of Shivaji Maharaj And Rani Padmini Used As Washroom Signage In Haryana Banquet Hall - VIDEO |

A video shared widely on X has sparked anger across social media after it allegedly showed portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Padmini being used as washroom signage at Milan Banquet Hall in Sikri, Haryana.

The short clip, which quickly went viral, appears to show framed images of the revered historical figures placed on doors marked for men and women. The incident has triggered sharp reactions, with many calling it an insult to icons who are deeply respected across India.

BREAKING: Outrage over portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Maharani Padmini allegedly used in bathroom gender signage at Milan Banquet Hall in Sikri in an insult to Hindu reverence and historical pride.



No official response from authorities yet. pic.twitter.com/aMzTN4nYOr — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 22, 2026

Social Media Erupts In Anger

Several users questioned how such portraits could have been used in a manner they described as insensitive and unacceptable. “Do they not have any manners about where to place photos of legends?” one user wrote.

Another post expressed anguish, saying that Shivaji Maharaj symbolised Swarajya while Rani Padmini chose sacrifice to protect her honour, and that using their faces on washroom doors felt like a wound to the sentiments of millions.

Some reactions went further, alleging deliberate intent and demanding strict punishment against the banquet hall management. A few users called for heavy penalties, while others urged authorities to intervene immediately and ensure removal of the portraits.

Calls For Clarification And Action

Many social media posts emphasised the need for an official clarification from the hall's management. “Such usage is deeply insensitive and hurtful. Corrective action is urgently needed,” one comment read.

As of now, there has been no formal response from the banquet hall management or local authorities. It remains unclear whether the images were placed intentionally as signage or if they were part of decorative artwork later misused.

The controversy has once again highlighted how historical figures continue to hold emotional and cultural significance, and how any perceived slight can quickly ignite public sentiment in the age of viral media.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/