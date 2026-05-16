Religious Organisations Step Up On IRSC's Call To Serve Food To Labour Families Left Homeless After Demolition Drive On MPA Land |

Mumbai: The Inter Religious Solidarity Council (IRSC) came to the rescue of 150 families of Mumbai Port Authority (MPA) workers, who were left homeless following a demolition drive at Darukhana on Reay Road. IRSC and its associated organisations mobilised emergency relief for around 150 families, ensuring that they receive nutritious meals even when they did not have a roof over their heads.

Demolition Details and Protests

On Tuesday, around 150 make-shift houses built on MPA land in Darukhana at the New Tank Road were demolished after being served eviction notices. According to locals, several houses were over 50 years old, belonging to long-time port labourers. The residents have since been sitting on an indefinite sit-in protest demanding rehabilitation of all the families, who have been left homeless due to the demolition drive.

Amid the chaos, IRSC coordinated a relief network to secure food supplies for the displaced population after the Mumbai Port Ghar Sangharsh Samiti (MPGSS) requested assistance. IRSC’s core committee member Shweta Damle mobilised fellow members like Stanley Fernandez, who contacted Dadar Gurudwara to arrange meals for the displaced family. With the efforts of Dr. Surinder Kaur and the gurudwara’s president, around 300 people – who had spent the day amidst the rubble of demolished homes – were served freshly made pulao.

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ISKCON Takes Over Daily Meal Supply

However, due to logistical difficulties in establishing a permanent community kitchen on-site, Fernandez and Shubham Kothari from MPGSS coordinated an alternative supply chain with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). ISKCON assumed the responsibility of supplying daily meals to the affected families from the next day.

“In the face of displacement and despair, IRSC members acted swiftly, compassionately, and collaboratively to support people in their most difficult moments, which demonstrated the true spirit of interfaith solidarity and collective humanity. The organic and immediate mobilisation around the Darukhana demolitions reflects precisely the values like dignity, compassion, and solidarity that IRSC seeks to uphold,” said a spokesperson of IRSC.

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