Maharashtra To Launch Remote Robotic Neurointervention Project For Stroke Patients In Rural Areas Using Hub And Spoke Model | AI

Mumbai: In a major step toward improving emergency healthcare in rural areas, Maharashtra’s Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has directed officials to prepare a proposal for launching a “Remote Robotic Neurointervention” project for stroke patients.

Golden Hour Treatment for Rural Patient

The initiative aims to provide advanced treatment to patients within the crucial “golden hour,” especially in rural and remote regions where specialist doctors and modern medical facilities are often unavailable.

A high-level review meeting was held at the Health Services Commissionerate in the presence of MP Dr. Anil Bonde, MLA Uma Khapre, senior health officials, and experts from KEM Hospital.

Hub and Spoke Model Explained

Under the proposed “Hub and Spoke” model, Mumbai’s KEM Hospital will serve as the central robotic control hub, while district and taluka hospitals will function as spoke centers equipped with robotic systems. Through telecommunication and digital networks, specialist doctors in Mumbai will remotely guide local medical teams in performing stroke intervention procedures.

The state health department is already setting up cath labs at 11 locations across Maharashtra, and five of these centers are likely to be selected for the pilot phase of the project.

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Infrastructure and Telemedicine Integration

Officials said most of the required infrastructure is already available with the Public Health Department, with additional investment mainly needed for robotic equipment. The project is also expected to integrate telemedicine platforms such as eSanjeevani for smoother implementation.

Speaking on the initiative, Minister Prakash Abitkar said rural citizens should receive the same quality of advanced healthcare available in metropolitan cities, adding that timely treatment during the “golden hour” can significantly reduce the risk of permanent paralysis among stroke patients.

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