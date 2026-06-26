Relief For Patients: Maharashtra Plans Policy To Control Private Hospital Bills | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a major relief for patients facing exorbitant medical bills, the Maharashtra government is set to introduce a policy framework to regulate treatment charges in private hospitals across the state. Health Minister Prakash Abitkar made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, stating that a meeting with Chief Minister would soon be held to finalize the guidelines in accordance with directions issued by the Supreme Court.

The apex court has directed state governments to formulate policies determining the rates private hospitals can charge for treating various ailments. Responding to a discussion on a calling attention motion raised by MLA Bapusaheb Pathare, Abitkar said the government would take a policy decision on treatment costs after consulting all stakeholders.

Several legislators highlighted the financial burden faced by families, particularly those with premature and low-birth-weight infants requiring prolonged treatment in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs). Members pointed out that treatment costs in such cases often range between ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh, making them unaffordable for many middle-class and economically weaker families. They also noted that NICU facilities remain inadequate in several cities and are largely unavailable in rural areas.

Abitkar informed the House that the Health Department has already established Special Newborn Care Units at 66 hospitals across the state and plans to expand the network further. A committee will also be constituted to study treatment practices and submit recommendations, based on which detailed guidelines will be issued.

The minister reiterated that under the Bombay Nursing Homes Act, hospitals are required to prominently display their treatment charges outside their premises. Charitable hospitals have also been directed to display their rate charts. Strict action will be taken against institutions that fail to comply, he warned.

Abitkar further said that municipal corporations and the Health Department would jointly launch a statewide enforcement drive. He also assured that a separate meeting would be convened to improve healthcare infrastructure and hospital facilities in Pune district and Mumbai suburbs.

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