Relief For 27 Students As Unrecognized Thane College Secures Eleventh-Hour Exam Approval | Representational Image

Thane: In a significant development for the local academic community, 27 students at a college in the Kasarvadavali area of Thane have been granted permission to appear for their university examinations following a year-long period of uncertainty regarding the institution’s accreditation.

Discovery of Non-Affiliation

The issue came to light as the examination cycle approached. It was discovered that the college had been operating for an entire academic year without the mandatory official recognition from the affiliated university. This revelation sparked widespread panic among students and parents, who feared that a full year of academic effort and financial investment would be rendered invalid.

Under standard university regulations, courses completed at a non-affiliated institution are not recognized, often resulting in students being barred from taking state or university-level boards.

University Intervention

Following intense pressure and the completion of pending administrative formalities by the college management, the university authorities intervened. In a move to safeguard the academic interests of the students, the university has now formally allowed all 27 affected individuals to sit for their upcoming exams.

Calls for Greater Transparency

While the immediate crisis has been averted, the incident has raised serious questions regarding the oversight of educational institutions in the region. Education experts emphasize that students must verify a college's credentials via official portals such as the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the university's own list of affiliated colleges before securing admission.

