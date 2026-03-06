 Relief For 27 Students As Unrecognized Thane College Secures Eleventh-Hour Exam Approval
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRelief For 27 Students As Unrecognized Thane College Secures Eleventh-Hour Exam Approval

Relief For 27 Students As Unrecognized Thane College Secures Eleventh-Hour Exam Approval

Twenty-seven students of a Kasarvadavali college in Thane have been permitted to appear for university exams after it emerged the institution lacked mandatory affiliation for an entire academic year. Following pressure from parents and completion of pending formalities by the management, university authorities intervened to safeguard the students’ academic interests.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Friday, March 06, 2026, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Relief For 27 Students As Unrecognized Thane College Secures Eleventh-Hour Exam Approval | Representational Image

Thane: In a significant development for the local academic community, 27 students at a college in the Kasarvadavali area of Thane have been granted permission to appear for their university examinations following a year-long period of uncertainty regarding the institution’s accreditation.

Discovery of Non-Affiliation

The issue came to light as the examination cycle approached. It was discovered that the college had been operating for an entire academic year without the mandatory official recognition from the affiliated university. This revelation sparked widespread panic among students and parents, who feared that a full year of academic effort and financial investment would be rendered invalid.

Under standard university regulations, courses completed at a non-affiliated institution are not recognized, often resulting in students being barred from taking state or university-level boards.

University Intervention

Following intense pressure and the completion of pending administrative formalities by the college management, the university authorities intervened. In a move to safeguard the academic interests of the students, the university has now formally allowed all 27 affected individuals to sit for their upcoming exams.

Read Also
UPSC Civil Service Exam 2025 Topper: Meet Anuj Agnihotri, The Doctor Who Secured AIR 1
article-image

Also Watch:

Calls for Greater Transparency

While the immediate crisis has been averted, the incident has raised serious questions regarding the oversight of educational institutions in the region. Education experts emphasize that students must verify a college's credentials via official portals such as the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the university's own list of affiliated colleges before securing admission.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on