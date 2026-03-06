UPSC Civil Service Exam 2025 Topper: Meet Anuj Agnihotri, The Doctor Who Secured AIR 1

UPSC CSE 2025 Topper: The Union Public Service Commission has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025. The examination is based on the written examination that took place in August 2025, as well as the Personality Tests that took place in the months of December 2025 to February 2026.

In total, 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Group A and Group B central services.

The All India Rank 1 (AIR) of this Civil Service examination this year is Anuj Agnihotri who has secured the highest All India Rank 1 in this competitive examination.

A Journey From Rajasthan

Anuj Agnihotri belongs to the Chittorgarh district of the state of Rajasthan.

He did his initial education from Atomic Energy Central School from where he did his Class 10th examination. He then shifted to M.B. Public Senior Secondary School, Kota, for his Class 12 studies, as Kota is famous for its competitive examination coaching.

From Medicine to Civil Services

Agnihotri first established himself in the medical field, for which he cleared the medical entrance examination. He then went on to complete MBBS from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur.

Agnihotri was a probationer in the central government's Group-B administrative agency, the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services (DANICS), at the time of the results announcement.

About UPSC

The civil services examination, conducted every year by the Union Public Service Commission, is said to be one of the toughest competitive examinations. It consists of three parts: the preliminary examination, the mains examination, and the personality test interview.

This year, after completing all stages of the process, the commission recommended 958 candidates for appointment to various services.