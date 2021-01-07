Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar alleges political conspiracy after his passport was confiscated

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar’s passport has been confiscated for allegedly concealing some personal information. The complaint was lodged by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Mitesh Bhangadia. In it, he had accused Wadettiwar of hiding the criminal cases against him. However, Wadettiwar claimed that it was a political conspiracy against him.

Bhangadia had lodged several complaints from the Chief Minister to the Passport Office. He later went to the High Court when no action was taken.

Bhangadia, in his complaint, had said that Wadettiwar had given the permanent address of Manora MLA hostel for the passport. NOC was taken from the local police station. However, there were no details relating to criminal cases against him.

Wadettiwar has strongly denied charges and claimed it was a part of political conspiracy against him as he has been taking up the cause of OBC community. "I have no criminal cases against me, but only four minor political cases. I have a letter from the Special Branch stating that there are no criminal cases against me. The police should have verified. This is a political conspiracy against me," he claimed.