 Reliance Industries Files Complaint With Mumbai Cyber Police After Deepfake Video Featuring Mukesh Ambani & Narayana Murthy Of Infosys Goes Viral
Reliance Industries Files Complaint With Mumbai Cyber Police After Deepfake Video Featuring Mukesh Ambani & Narayana Murthy Of Infosys Goes Viral

The voices of Sardesai, Ambani and Narayana Murthy have been cloned and the video makes one believe that the scheme is indeed true.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Reliance Industries has complained to the Mumbai cyber police about a deep fake video featuring its chairman Mukesh Ambani and NR Narayana Murthy of Infosys.

The video, which shows well-known television anchor of India Today, Rajdeep Sardesai, announcing a new investment platform and features Ambani, Narayana Murthy and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, urges people to invest Rs 22,000 and receive millions of rupees in return.

Video Also Allegedly Quotes Narayana Murthy

It quotes Narayana Murthy as saying that the digital platform was developed with an investment of $2 billion. The programme is said to operate automatically in mobile phones. Narayana Murthy is quoted as saying that the best engineers had been hired to design the project.

The voices of Sardesai, Ambani and Narayana Murthy have been cloned and the video makes one believe that the scheme is indeed true.

'Video Is a Deepfake,' Says Reliance Spokesperson

A Reliance spokesperson told the FPJ that the video is a deep fake and they have told the police about it. The incident shows how AI can be used to dupe people and comes against the backdrop of the police warning people not to fall for get-rich schemes.

