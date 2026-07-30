'Regulations Are Being Implemented': FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde On Statewide Food Safety Drive - VIDEO

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Munde |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Munde on Thursday said stringent action is being taken against restaurants, cloud kitchens and other food outlets found violating food safety and hygiene norms across the state. Several food establishments, restaurants and small eateries have been asked to cease operations after serious food safety and hygiene violations were detected.

FDA intensifies enforcement drive

IAS officer Tukaram Munde, who assumed office as FDA Commissioner on May 25, told the media, "The regulations are very much in place, and they are being implemented." He added that the licences of several food outlets had been suspended for failing to comply with the given regulations.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says, "The regulations are very much in place, and they are being implemented. We have taken stringent action against many cloud kitchens and food platforms as well. Some of the licenses have also been suspended. But yes, since… pic.twitter.com/KIn64EVZdG — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

"Since this is a growing trend, we will focus more on this area along with other eateries as well. We have warned them, and if they do not comply with the regulations, strict action will be taken against them as per the law," he said.

Under Munde's directions, FDA officials have intensified raids on wholesalers, manufacturers, retailers and eateries across Maharashtra as part of a statewide drive against food adulteration and food safety violations.

Action against food outlets

As part of the enforcement drive, action has been taken against several well-known food establishments for violating food safety norms. The FDA has suspended the licences of the iconic Rustom Ice Cream Parlour in Churchgate, South Mumbai's Poornima Restaurant, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters canteen and the renowned Parsi Dairy Farm. However, Parsi Dairy Farm resumed operations on July 29 after reopening.

Inspections and surveillance

Explaining how food safety violations are identified, Munde said FDA inspectors regularly collect food samples, which are then sent for laboratory analysis.

"As per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, there is regular surveillance and enforcement. We collect samples regularly. My drug inspectors and assistant commissioners visit various places for inspections. Not only that, wherever there are manufacturing plants, we conduct annual audits and inspections," he said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says, "As per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, there is regular surveillance and enforcement. We collect samples on a regular basis. My drug inspectors and assistant commissioners visit various places for inspections. Not only… pic.twitter.com/wWqeSa3G7i — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

Munde further said the FDA does not rely solely on routine inspections. The department also acts on public complaints and intelligence inputs, based on which officials collect samples and initiate appropriate legal action against the establishments.

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