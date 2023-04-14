Refer to widows as ‘Ganga Bhagirathi’: Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

BJP’s Mangal Prabhat Lodha | ANI

Mumbai: Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has proposed the use of the word ‘Ganga Bhagirathi’ to refer to widows.

A letter written on Wednesday to his department’s principal secretary in which Lodha made the proposal has gone viral on social media.

Letter to PM Modi

In the letter, Lodha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested the concept of referring to persons with disabilities as “divyang”, which resulted in such people gaining respect in society.

“The society’s outlook towards ‘divyang’ people has drastically changed,” the BJP leader noted.“Prepare a detailed proposal for a discussion on the use of the word ‘Ganga Bhagirathi’ for widows on similar lines.”

Opposition slam Lodha

Terming the decision as painful, NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule said it must scrapped. “While deciding on such a sensitive issue the government should have consulted NGOs, individuals and organisations working for welfare of widows,” she said.

The Congress said it revealed the BJP’s ‘Manuvadi’ thought process and was the party’s attempt to demean widows.