'Red Storm' In Palghar: CPI(M)-Led Tribals, Farmers, & Laborers Rally For Land, Water Rights, & Basic Amenities; Videos Surface

Palghar: Tensions are rising across Maharashtra as thousands of tribals, farmers, and laborers, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have intensified their struggle for land rights and basic amenities. A massive "Red Storm" that began at Charoti Naka reached the Palghar Collector's office yesterday, bringing the regional administration to a standstill.

About The Demands

The protesters are demanding the immediate and rigorous implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) of 2006, along with solutions to long-pending issues regarding irrigation, displacement, and compensation.

Ensuring individual and collective forest land rights for Scheduled Tribes and traditional forest dwellers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Maharashtra Language Row: Gujarati Traffic Notice Sparks Political Controversy In Palghar

Growing resentment against mega-projects like the Samruddhi-Shaktipeeth Highway, Bullet Train, and River-Linking projects.

Locals allege the ambitious central project near Dahanu favors industrial interests in Vdhavan Port (specifically from Gujarat) at the cost of destroying forest wealth and tribal livelihoods.

The protestors emphasize that while they do not oppose development in principle, they are against "capitalist-centric development" built on their graves.

"Our lands provide water to quench Mumbai’s thirst, yet our own fields remain dry, and our women must wander for miles for drinking water in the summer," said one activist.

Critics also pointed out that the region’s famous Chikoo orchards are being razed for roads and port development instead of being supported by new seed varieties or processing units.

The Forest Rights Act of 2006 was designed to grant land ownership to tribals while entrusting them with forest conservation. However, protesters claim the law remains largely on paper in Maharashtra.

CPI(M) MLA Vinod Nikole addressed the crowd, stating:

"Out of our 12 primary demands, several can be resolved right here by the District Collector. We expect the administration to implement those immediately and forward the state-level issues to the Ministry for follow-up."

Since yesterday evening, protesters have staged a sit-in (Thiyya Andolan) at all three entrances of the Palghar Collectorate. This has forced the closure of the main Boisar-Palghar highway. The administration has urged commuters to use alternative routes.

The Communist Party has issued a stern warning: if their demands are not met today, they will mobilize more farmers and march toward the Mantralaya in Mumbai or launch a "Rail Roko" (railway blockade) on the Mumbai-Delhi line.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/