'Red Carpet Can Wait, Nation Comes First': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta Cancels Cannes Visit Amid PM Modi's Appeal - VIDEO | Amruta Fadnavis

Mumbai: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal urging citizens to avoid unnecessary foreign travel, reduce fuel consumption and buying gold amid global uncertainties, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, Amruta Fadnavis, on Saurday announced that she would not attend the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year despite receiving an invitation.

In a statement shared on social media, Amruta Fadnavis revealed that she had been invited to the Cannes Film Festival to represent Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage on an international platform. She stated that preparations for the event had already been completed, including the creation of a special Paithani saree from Yeola, which was handcrafted by artisans over a span of three months specifically for the occasion.

My first step towards the austerity measures envisioned by Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji: putting nation first.

I was honoured with an invitation to represent Maharashtra, its culture and our glorious handloom heritage at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. A magnificent Paithani… pic.twitter.com/MogGE2pilD — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) May 16, 2026

Sharing details about the preparation, she said the traditional Paithani symbolised Maharashtra’s culture, craftsmanship and artistic legacy, and was meant to showcase the state’s heritage before a global audience at the international film festival.

However, she stated that in view of the Prime Minister’s recent appeal for austerity and responsible use of resources, she had decided to put the nation first and cancel her visit to Cannes despite the extensive preparations undertaken for the event.

Amruta Fadnavis said the decision was emotionally difficult considering the effort, dedication and time invested by artisans and designers in preparing the outfit. Nevertheless, she said national interest and collective responsibility remain above personal aspirations and international appearances.

She also expressed gratitude towards the artisans, designers and well-wishers associated with the preparation for the festival appearance. Concluding her message, she wrote, “The red carpet can wait; the nation always comes first.”

PM Modi's Appeal To Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier appealed to citizens to adopt measures aimed at conserving fuel and using resources responsibly in light of volatility in international crude oil prices and concerns surrounding global supply chains due to tensions in West Asia. As part of the appeal, he encouraged people to increasingly use public transport systems such as metro rail services, reduce unnecessary fuel consumption and adopt environmentally responsible practices to ease pressure on fuel demand and foreign exchange reserves.

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