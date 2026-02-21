Rebel BJP’s Narayan Chaudhary Elected Bhiwandi Mayor; Congress’ Tariq Momin Wins Deputy Post

BJP Rebel Narayan Chaudhary Elected Bhiwandi Mayor In Dramatic Showdown |

Bhiwandi: In a dramatic turn of events at the Bhiwandi civic headquarters, BJP rebel corporator Narayan Chaudhary was elected Mayor of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) on Friday, securing a decisive 48 votes in a triangular contest. The high-stakes election, held amid tight police security, underscored shifting political equations in the powerloom city.

Chaudhary defeated Konark Vikas Aghadi nominee Vilas Patil, who polled 25 votes, and BJP’s official candidate Sneha Patil, who secured 16 votes. The results were formally declared by Election Officer Shrikrishna Panchal, confirming Chaudhary’s victory despite opposition from his own party’s official line-up.

Secular Front Show of Strength

Ahead of the voting, corporators aligned with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), along with Chaudhary and his rebel group from the BJP, arrived together at the civic headquarters in a symbolic show of unity under the banner of a “Secular Front.” The group made a conspicuous entry, signaling that the outcome was largely a foregone conclusion.

The mayoral election took place under heavy police deployment to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order inside and outside the municipal premises.

Congress Clinches Deputy Mayor’s Post

In the subsequent Deputy Mayor election, Congress candidate Tariq Momin emerged victorious with 43 votes. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) nominee Javed Dalvi received 25 votes, while BJP’s Suhas Nakate secured 21 votes.

Momin’s win consolidated the Secular Front’s grip over the civic body and was widely seen as a strategic setback for the BJP in the region. Political observers noted that the outcome reflects Congress’ tactical maneuvering following earlier political reverses in other civic bodies across Maharashtra.

Also Watch:

BJP Rebels Cross the Line

Six BJP corporators — Narayan Chaudhary, Nandini Gaikwad, Ashwini Futanakar, Deepa Madhavi, Suhas Nakate and Sheikh Abushah Lallan — broke ranks and aligned with the Secular Front, altering the arithmetic decisively. The rebellion has triggered internal tremors within the BJP’s local unit.

State BJP president Ravindra Chavan has reportedly warned of disciplinary action against the rebel corporators, signaling that the party leadership may crack down on defiance.

Independent Corporator Absent

Independent corporator Nitesh Ankar, who had earlier announced support to Vilas Patil and the Konark Vikas Aghadi–Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) bloc, remained absent during the crucial vote. His absence has fueled speculation in political circles, particularly since his group registration had been formally submitted before the Konkan Divisional Commissioner.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/