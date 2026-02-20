Mumbai News: Standing Committee Nod Awaited As BMC Pushes Blood Bank Operations Under Civic Collaboration Model

MC moves closer to transferring blood bank management to private institutions under its civic healthcare partnership plan | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 20: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has moved closer to finalising the outsourcing of three existing and two new blood banks to private institutions for an initial period of 10 years, with a provision for two extensions of 10 years each, under its Civic Health Collaboration scheme.

The proposal will now be placed before the Standing Committee for final approval. Once it receives clearance, the process of handing over the blood banks to private entities will commence.

Blood banks to be handed over

According to the BMC, the blood banks at Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (Centenary) Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, Bhagwati Hospital, and Bhabha Hospital will be handed over to Navjeevan Medical Relief and Research Foundation.

Meanwhile, the blood bank at Bhabha Hospital will be entrusted to Chakreshwar Medical Foundation. MT Agarwal Hospital, which was initially part of the tender process, has been excluded from the final contract.

The BMC maintains that under the Civic Health Collaboration model, the adoption of modern technology, improved management practices, and efficient resource utilisation will enhance operational efficiency and improve the quality of services at these blood banks. This, it says, will help ensure the timely and safe availability of blood for patients across the city.

Debate over privatisation

However, the decision has sparked debate within the healthcare sector. Some experts argue that with increased private participation in public healthcare services, transparency and accountability must be strictly ensured to safeguard patients’ interests. The BMC will also collect rent from contractors for providing space in the hospital premises.

Meanwhile, several former corporators who had opposed the privatisation of hospital services prior to the elections may now face pressure to honour their promises. A health activist stated that elected representatives should uphold their commitment to halt the privatisation of public health services.

