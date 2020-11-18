Ready to deal with the possible second wave of COVID-19: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol urges people to take precautions

The coronavirus pandemic seems to have slowed down in Maharashtra for now, but a circular from the government’s health services directorate dated November 11 said a second wave of the pandemic is likely in January-February. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday said that the city is prepared to deal with the possible second wave of coronavirus.
Mohol urged Punekars to take absolute precautions for the probable second coronavirus wave. Taking to Twitter, PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol wrote: "Considering the possibility that corona infection may increase in the near future, we have planned for the near future, the systems are ready. But we all need to take extra care to avoid this potential crisis! This second crisis can certainly be avoided by fighting collectively!"
Earlier in October, PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had told news agency ANI that the current situation is in control. "Last month, the Central government's team came to Pune. They gave us information that there is a possibility of a second wave of coronavirus in December. I hope that such a situation does not occur but if it does, we are prepared," Mohol told ANI.
Pune on Tuesday reported 161 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 1,65,042. With six more fatalities, the death toll in the district has now touched 4,395 on Tuesday. In the neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, 95 new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 89,788. With 5 deaths reported, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,569.