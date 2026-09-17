Rayate Bridge Accident: 8 Victim Families Receive ₹5 Lakh Govt Aid, 3 Await Documents | AI Representational Image

Badlapur: The families of eight of the 11 people killed in the Rayate Bridge accident on the Kalyan-Ahilyanagar route in April have received financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each from the government.

Relief reaches eight families

The accident had occurred when a private passenger vehicle collided with a cement mixer on Rayate Bridge, resulting in the deaths of 11 people. Following the tragedy, the state government had announced financial assistance for the families of the victims.

Accordingly, each eligible family has been provided ₹3 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, taking the total assistance to ₹5 lakh per deceased victim.

The eight beneficiaries include the families of Bhushan Ghorpade, Mansi Mohpe, Prathamesh Mohpe, Neha Mohpe, Jijabai Kembari, Ganpat Madhe, Deepak Gawali and Prashant Chandane.

Read Also MMR Homebuyers Prefer 2BHKs Over Larger Homes, Survey Finds Amid Rising Property Prices

Three cases await documents

The assistance to the remaining three families — those of Anant Pawar, Ganesh Gurav and Rinku Lodhi — is pending as certain documents required for processing the relief amount have not yet been submitted.

The administration has formally informed the Kalyan tehsildar to ensure that the pending documentation is completed at the earliest. Once the required administrative formalities are completed, the financial assistance will be credited to the bank accounts of the respective beneficiaries, officials said.

The relief was announced with the objective of providing financial support to the families affected by the fatal accident.

Follow-up for pending relief

Following the incident, Murbad MLA Kisan Kathore had pursued the matter with the state government and concerned departments, seeking timely financial assistance for the victims’ families.

Also Watch:

His office said that continued follow-up with the authorities helped facilitate the release of the relief amount to the eligible families.

With the first eight families having received the assistance, the administration is now working to complete the documentation process for the remaining three beneficiaries.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/