Ravitanaya Sharma crowned Miss Navi Mumbai 2023

Ravitanaya Sharma (centre) was crowned Miss Navi Mumbai | Sourced Photo

In a mesmerizing evening of the grand finale of Miss Navi Mumbai 2023 Season 12, held at Hotel Four Points by Sheraton in Vashi, Ravitanaya Sharma was crowned Miss Navi Mumbai 2023.

Shaina Shirazi emerged as the first runner up and Neha Varma, the second runner up in the annual competition held on Saturday evening.

The glamorous beauty pageant that provides talented young women throughout Mumbai and Navi Mumbai with a wonderful platform to showcase their beauty and intelligence was organized by U&I Entertainment and conceptualized by MD Harmeet Singh.

The top 14 final contestants were chosen after a lot of screening. The contestants were groomed and trained by the mentors.

The host of the show Nisha Shetty, a celebrity anchor, enlivened the show with her zest and energy on stage.

The enthralling performance of Sanyaas the band and the hypnotic voice of Manmeet Singh Gupta, the lead vocalist of the band, left the audience foot tapping and spell bound as the girls walked to the live performance of the band with his co artist and Band members Soham Doshi - Drummer, Rohan - Lead Guitarist, Himanshu Gautam- Bass Guitarist and Keyboard - Shubh Kundu