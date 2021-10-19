Ratnakar Gaikwad’s book on Goenka Guruji released in Pune

A book penned by former Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ratnakar Gaikwad on Vipassana founder Satyanarayan Goenka Guruji – ‘The Path of Saddhamma…with Goenka Guruji’ and its Marathi translation ‘Saddhammachya Margavar – Goenka Gurujincha Sannidhyat’ – were released at the hands of Symbiosis International University Vice-Chancellor and senior education expert Padmashri Dr S B Mujumdar. The event was held at Dhamma Vinaya Kendra at Khadakwasla Aglambe on the occasion of Dhammachakra Pravartan Din.

Chief guests for the release ceremony included Sanjivani Mujumdar, former Inspector General of Police SM Mushrif, chief engineer of the Pune Municipal Commissioner Prashant Waghmare, Bahujan Hitay Samajik Bandhilki Nidhi’s president MT Kamble and Bahujan Hitay Sangh’s Vijay Ranpise.

Gaikwad knew the Vipassana guru closely for over 20 years and has tried to encapsulate their relationship in this book. The book and its Marathi translation have been published by Swayamdeep Prakashan.

Symbiosis International University Vice-Chancellor Dr Mujumdar said, “Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had several options and many religious leaders were eager to take him, but he chose Buddhism after study, research and introspection.” He said Dhamma is the great in the world. “After Buddha, Guruji is the only one who propagated the gist of his teachings through Vipassana across the world. He was responsible for the rebirth of Vipassana,” said Majumdar.

Dr Mujumdar said Gaikwad has an excellent track record in administrative career and made important contributions to Dr Ambedkar museum at Symbiosis. “He did several Vipassana courses when he was in government service. He also helped Archarya Goenka Guruji in several of his projects. He is fortunate to have such a long close association with Guruji,” he said.

Several dignitaries were honoured at the ceremony. They included Mahavitaran’s Uttamrao Zalte, Mahavitaran’s superintendent engineer Rajendra Pawar, Pune Municipal Corporation’s retired officer Yashwant Khaire, Yashda officer Dr Baban Jogadand, Mr Wani, Sushil Mohite. Several other dignitaries including retired government officer BE Nagarale, Dr Vinod Shah, Dattaji Gaikwad, corporator Avinash Salve from various districts in Maharashtra were also present at the function.

Pimpri-Chinchwad’s deputy commissioner Anna Bodade compered the programme, and Pune Municipal Corporation’s chief engineer Prashant Waghmare gave the vote of thanks.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 07:31 AM IST