Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are next in line for cyclone aid

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who had two days ago announced Rs 100 crore assistance to the Cyclone Nisarga-hit Raigad, declared an aid of Rs 75 crore and Rs 25 crore to the districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, respectively.

He held a video conference with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner and the collectors of Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and clarified that it was not a package, but an immediate assistance to the cyclone-ravaged districts. He informed that he would soon visit Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg to assess the ground-level situation as he did in Raigad district.

Thackeray emphasised the need to amend the old criteria applied to provide compensation and asked the administration to come out with a new set of criterias. Taking a note of the severely damaged power transmission lines and other infrastructure, the CM also asked the administration to examine whether the laying of underground transmission lines, especially in the coastal districts, was possible.

He also asked the administration to check for an alternative for the cement sheets used as roofs and how safe dwellings can be constructed in these districts.

The CM directed the administration to soon complete the damage assessment and panchanama while taking the citizens into confidence. He asked the administration to restore power supply and repair roads by sourcing manpower from other departments and districts.