Rationalist Group Demands Resignation Of Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat Over 'Haunted' Building Claims

State Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat | Sourced

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) has criticised State Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat following his claims that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation building is haunted.

Shirsat suggested that because the structure was built on a cemetery, the presence of "souls" has created an atmosphere of fear, making it difficult for staff to work. MANS, which was founded by Narendra Dabholkar who was murdered in Aug 2013 for his anti-superstition campaigns, described these remarks as irrational and shocking, particularly as they originate from the head of the ministry that pioneered India’s first anti-black magic legislation.

​The group argued that such rhetoric undermines the scientific temper of the state and insults the legacy of Maharashtra’s social reformers. They asserted that human fear, ignorance, and psychological factors often lead people to believe in the supernatural, but these experiences have no basis in reality. By validating these myths, MANS said, the Minister has abdicated his moral responsibility and should resign from both his ministerial post and his position as an MLA.

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​In a direct challenge to the government, the organisation proposed that if the Minister finds the building uninhabitable due to paranormal concerns, the premises should be handed over to the committee rather than demolished.

MANS offered to operate social and educational programmes from the site to prove that ghosts are merely man-made constructs. The group emphasised that since the passing of the 2013 Anti-Black Magic Act, thousands of fraudulent 'godmen' and 'miracle healers' have been prosecuted, and irresponsible statements from public officials only serve to embolden such elements.

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