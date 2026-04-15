Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges MPs To Support Women's Reservation Bill In Upcoming Special Parliament Session

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Strengthened Fight Against Japanese Encephalitis With Awareness Campaigns |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called on Members of Parliament from the state to attend and support the upcoming special session of Parliament, where key legislation under the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ is set to be taken up.

Historic milestone

In a letter addressed earlier this week to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, as well as leaders of political parties in Maharashtra, Fadnavis described the proposed legislation as a “historic milestone” in advancing women’s representation in governance. He appealed for full participation, emphasizing the state’s long-standing commitment to women’s empowerment, including its existing 50 per cent reservation for women in local self-governing bodies.

The Centre has scheduled a special Parliament session from April 16 to 18 to fast-track the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act. As part of the process, a large-scale delimitation exercise is expected, which could increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to nearly 850 seats before the 2029 general elections. A draft constitutional amendment also proposes expanding seats in state and Union Territory assemblies to facilitate a 33 per cent quota for women.

Special session details

However, the move has triggered political criticism. Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe accused the BJP-led government of using the legislation as a strategic tool to push delimitation ahead of crucial elections. He questioned why the reservation was not implemented earlier, despite the law being passed in 2023.

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Londhe further alleged that the timing—amid ongoing elections in several states and ahead of key polls—suggests a calculated political motive. He argued that while the government had earlier linked the rollout of women’s reservation to the Census, the sudden push for delimitation indicates a shift in priorities.

Raising additional concerns, he warned that the proposed changes could affect the representation of Other Backward Classes, Dalits, and Adivasis. He also echoed apprehensions from southern states, noting that population-based delimitation could reduce their parliamentary representation.

The Congress has termed the Centre’s initiative a “calculated strategy,” intensifying the political debate around the implementation of women’s reservation in India.

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