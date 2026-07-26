Rath Yatra Launched To Rally Support For August 5 Protest Seeking Dinkar Patil Name For Navi Mumbai Airport |

Navi Mumbai: A Rath Yatra was flagged off to garner public support for the August 5 "Chalo Jantar Mantar" protest in New Delhi, demanding that the Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after the late social activist Dinkar Balu Patil.

Organisers said the agitation has entered a decisive phase as the proposal to name the airport after Patil, despite being unanimously passed by both Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature, has been awaiting approval from the Centre for the past three years.

They claimed the delay has fuelled resentment among residents and project-affected people across the five coastal districts of the Konkan region. To intensify the campaign, a one-day symbolic protest has been planned at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on August 5.

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The awareness drive began with the launch of the Rath Yatra from Ghansoli, where it received support from local villagers, social workers, the Shri Devasthan Sanstha Gavki Ghansoli, the 29 Gaon Sangharsh Samiti, Navi Mumbai, and several other organisations.

Addressing a public meeting, project-affected leaders and activists urged citizens to participate in the Delhi protest. Those present included Jagdish Gaikar, Rashmita Popeta, Sumit Waze, Madhukar Satyavan Patil, 29 Gaon Sangharsh Samiti president Deep Patil, Agari Foundation president Nilesh Patil, Sangharsh Samiti working president Pratap Mhatre, former corporator Suryakant Madhvi and activist Ranjita Patil.

The Rath Yatra commenced from Shri Hanuman Mandir in Ghansoli and will travel across the region to create awareness and mobilise support for the August 5 demonstration in the national capital.

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