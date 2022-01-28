Ratanagiri: Thousands of fishermen protest against new amendment in Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act

Thousands of fishermen from Ratnagiri district have been staging a chain protest from last more than 25 days and raised black flag on Republic day against the new amendment of Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1981,

The state cabinet approved the amendments to protect rights and the livelihood of traditional fisherfolk. However, the fisherman from the district claims that it has too many restrictions over fishing and will affect their business and they will suffer losses.

A chain protest has been going on since January 3 outside the office of assistant commissioner of fisheries Ratnagiri. Where, 20 to 25 fishermen and their employees have been protesting day and night against the new law.

Mazhar Mukadam, secretary of Ratnagiri Jilla Purse Seine Net (PSN) association. Who also has a purse seine net license says 95 percent of the fisherman in Ratnagiri are dependent on purse seine net fishing. Mukadam claimed that this protest is being carried out by the owners, employees and workers working with the PSN holders. "Usually before implementation or any amendment of act, the concern department should hold a meeting with the district advisory committee to know the ground report. But in this case no discussion has been carried out at the district advisory committee level, which is mandatory. The clause in amendment stating such discussion was removed. They did what they wanted and brought the amendment," he said.

Mukadam states a protest by showing black flag was held on the Republic day at three places: Mirkarwada jetty, the district collector office and the Assistant Commissioner of Fisheries, Ratnagiri. Mukadam claims the complete day the work was stopped to raise the voice of the fisherman.

Ismail Darve, another fisherman who owns an PSN license says, "In a year the complete west coast has a ban of 61 days i.e June and July months. We would go fishing from 1 August to May 31. But with the amendment we are just allowed to go fishing for four months i.e September to December. It's not like every time fishing is good and it's a risky job. How can we earn or look after the family in four months of work. Also, what about the employees and workers. How will we manage them. Will they be available to work for four months? It will be another task," added Darve.

Mukadam further added that are the government trying to turn the situation of fisherman like farmers who were committing suicide over losses. "In the four months period too we the PSN fishermen are allowed to do fishing in a particular area. In the 720 kilometer belt of Maharashtra they have made four zones and have imposed many such restrictions where they are not allowed in particular zones. We are not allowed to do fishing in the central and international area giving restrictions. While the trolling and dol net fisherman are allowed at the same place, then why restriction on us," he added.

Mukadam said the protest will keep going as it's the only livelihood we are dependent on. "The authorities have increased the fine of Rs 5,000 to Rs lakhs. Earlier if any violation was caught the fine and case used to go on at the particular district Tehsil office. But now it has been handed over to the Maharashtra Department of fisheries. How will we get justice as they will do all the job as per the rights. Usually a case or fine should be done if the particular fisherman is caught red handed in the sea. But this department catches people at the jetty, which is against the law," added Mukadam stating the cabinet minister of the shipping department should look into the matter

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:54 PM IST